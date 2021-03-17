Caesars Entertainment to Invest $32M to expand Indiana Grand Casino

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR) says it plans to invest more than $32 million to expand the gaming floor of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville and add 100 new jobs.

The casino will expand by 25,000-square-feet, which will allow for the addition of 100 slot machines and 25 more table games.

Caesars says Indianapolis-based Wilhelm Construction was awarded the contract and will begin work in April. The casino expects the work to be completed by the end of 2021.

Caesars says the expansion includes a live poker room with 20 tables, which will allow players to qualify for World Series of Poker tournaments.

“Since the implementation of table games in early 2020, we have looked forward to expanding our gaming operations,” said Mike Rich, senior vice president and general manager of Indiana Grand. “This growth will allow us to accommodate more guests and add more talented team members to the Indiana Grand family.”

The company says it will announce in the coming months new hospitality, entertainment and restaurant offerings that Caesars says will be subject to the city of Shelbyville and Indiana Gaming Commission approval.