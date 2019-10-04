Duke Energy Foundation awards grants

Indiana University Foundation is one of sixteen organizations to receive funding for various environmental projects

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana entities have received grants in Duke Energy Foundation’s “Powerful Communities” program. A total of $269,523 will support a range of projects to support conservation, habitat and forest restoration and other environmental initiatives.

“Enhancing and conserving our natural resources is important as we provide safe, reliable power to our customers,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “Helping to fund these programs raises the quality of life for all residents in a community.”



Organizations receiving 2019 foundation grants: