Duke Energy Foundation awards grants

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana entities have received grants in Duke Energy Foundation’s “Powerful Communities” program. A total of $269,523 will support a range of projects to support conservation, habitat and forest restoration and other environmental initiatives.
“Enhancing and conserving our natural resources is important as we provide safe, reliable power to our customers,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “Helping to fund these programs raises the quality of life for all residents in a community.”
Organizations receiving 2019 foundation grants:
- Central Indiana Land Trust – $30,000, for habitat restoration in Parke, Shelby and Johnson counties
- Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District – $18,000, for a nature trail, native prairie and pollinator planting
- Conner Prairie Museum – $25,000, for White River shoreline stabilization and pond analysis in Hamilton County
- Conservation Law Center – $20,000, for Lake Monroe water quality monitoring station
- Friends of Edwardsport – $27,500, for the Edwardsport walking trail
- Friends of Kokomo-Howard County Public Library – $10,000, for a butterfly garden
- Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County – $10,000, for Exhibit Columbus
- Indiana Natural Resources Foundation – $20,000, for Indiana tree project in Monroe County
- Indiana Wildlife Federation, Inc. – $15,000, for Teter retreat and organic farms sustainable trail project in Monroe County
- Ivy Tech Community College Foundation – $8,500, for memorial monarch way station in Clark County
- Parke Trails Alliance – $10,000, for Parke Community rail trail
- The Nature Conservancy – $27,465, for increasing public access and adding pollinator habitat in Owen County
- Tree Lafayette – $18,058, for Arbor Day 2020
- Indiana University Foundation – $30,000, for Indiana Resilience Planning for Action- Greenhouse gas reduction statewide