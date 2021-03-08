Franklin College president’s term extended

Kerry Prather has been with Franklin College since 1982. (Provided Photo/Franklin College)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The president of Franklin College will continue to serve in the role for an additional two years. The college’s board of trustees has approved an extension of President Kerry Prather’s term, which was slated to end in June 2022.

Prather was named the colleges 17th president in February 2020 after begin selected as acting president the previous month. The college says his term will now run until at least July 1, 2024.

Board Chairman James Due says the extension is a reflection of the board’s confidence in Prather’s leadership.

“The Franklin College Board of Trustees recognizes that President Prather has provided unity and stability, transparent leadership, institutional vision and community collaboration during his presidential tenure, all of which are needed in today’s challenging higher education environment,” said Board Chairman James Due. “He has done a remarkable job, including the navigation of COVID-19.”

During his year-long tenure, Prather has established the college’s Center for Tech Innovation and the Johnson Memorial Health Athletic Annex. The college also cites Prather’s leadership in launching a competitive esports program and creating a digital fluency initiative.