Huntingburg Airport lands federal grant

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Dubois County Airport Authority is getting a boost from the federal government for a major project. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a nearly $6 million grant for a runway extension project at the Huntingburg Regional Airport.

The grant was first announced by Congressman Larry Bucshon’s (R-08) office.

“Regional airports like Huntingburg Regional Airport in Dubois County, Indiana connect Hoosiers to cities all across the Midwest and help drive the local economy,” Bucshon said in a news release. “This grant will help extend the runway at Huntingburg Regional Airport, which will help foster additional economic growth opportunities for the city, the airport, and surrounding areas. It is important that we continue to invest in our national infrastructure to ensure it meets the demands of the 21st century.”

A timeline for the project’s completion was not made available.