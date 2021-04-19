Inside INdiana Business

Inotiv announces St. Louis expansion plans

Inotiv is the new name for West Lafayette-based Bioanalytic Systems Inc.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — West Lafayette-based Inotiv Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV), a nonclinical and analytical contract research services company, has announced a nearly $5 million expansion of its St. Louis operations.

Inotiv says the expansion will provide more comprehensive and integrated services, especially in support of the company’s recent acquisitions of HistoTox Labs Inc. and Bolder BioPATH Inc.

Inotiv says it plans to exercise the company’s option to buy the 50,000-square foot St. Louis facility and complete the expansion upon the company receiving business incentives. Inotiv Sr. Vice President Stewart Jacobson says the expansion would include adding office and laboratory space.

“The planned strategic expansion of our DMPK, cell & molecular biology, and investigative pathology laboratory footprint will extend Inotiv’s reach into earlier stages of drug discovery, ultimately increasing engagement of our pharmacology and toxicology operations and histopathology services.”