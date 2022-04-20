Inside INdiana Business

Intelinair to open new Indy HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Intelinair will Thursday celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in Indianapolis. The precision agriculture startup uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help farmers pinpoint potential problems with their crops.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hassinger told Inside INdiana Business last summer said one of the main factors in moving to Indy was to be closer to the company’s customers.

“And as we all know, Indianapolis is really becoming a technology hub,” said Hassinger. “And we believe the talent we need is available.”

The move comes months after Intelinair closed on a $20 million Series B round of funding. The company said it would use the funding to boost development of its AGMRI software platform and add a small number of jobs.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas will join Intelinair executives at Thursday’s opening.