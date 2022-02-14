Inside INdiana Business

Key Auctioneers acquired by Adams County company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Key Auctioneers is under new ownership. Krueckeberg Auction and Realty, headquartered in Decatur, has acquired the company, though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Krueckeberg says the acquisition expands its footprint in the Indianapolis market and increases its buyer base by nearly 40,000 buyers.

Key Auctioneers provides a variety of real estate and business asset disposition services, including auctions, appraisals, asset recovery and storage, and liquidations.

Krueckeberg says Key Auctioneers has sold assets worth more than several million dollars annually, which gives it the potential to double its business.

“Krueckeberg Auction and Realty has experienced tremendous growth over the last 10 years. Through the acquisition of Key Auctioneers, we are reaching our full potential, accessing a new market and expanding our services,” Josh Krueckeberg, president of Krueckeberg Auction and Realty, said in a news release.

The company did not specify whether any jobs would be affected by the acquisition.