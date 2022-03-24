Inside INdiana Business

Mattress maker selects River Ridge

(photo courtesy of the River Ridge Commerce Center)
by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Resident Home Inc., an e-commerce provider of mattresses and other home goods, has announced plans to open a manufacturing facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville. The company intends to lease a 300,000-square-foot building and hire up to 100 workers over five years.

The direct-to-consumer company carries mattress brands, such as Nectar, DreamCloud and Awara.

“This facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center will provide us with the capacity to meet our growing demand,” said Matt Clift, executive vice president of pperations for Resident. “We’ve been impressed with the ongoing collaboration among the State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, River Ridge and One Southern Indiana to create an environment that makes sense for our business.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering the incentive-based tax credits based on job creation.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls’ education

International /

The Produce Mom Lori Taylor prepares TikTok inspired Green Goddes salad, Tangulu

Life.Style.Live! /

Grateful Rescue to host first annual gala with special guest Al Unser Jr.

Life.Style.Live! /

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Ray Charles On My Mind,’ Vaness Williams concert

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.