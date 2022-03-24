Inside INdiana Business

Mattress maker selects River Ridge

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Resident Home Inc., an e-commerce provider of mattresses and other home goods, has announced plans to open a manufacturing facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville. The company intends to lease a 300,000-square-foot building and hire up to 100 workers over five years.

The direct-to-consumer company carries mattress brands, such as Nectar, DreamCloud and Awara.

“This facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center will provide us with the capacity to meet our growing demand,” said Matt Clift, executive vice president of pperations for Resident. “We’ve been impressed with the ongoing collaboration among the State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, River Ridge and One Southern Indiana to create an environment that makes sense for our business.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering the incentive-based tax credits based on job creation.