New Jersey company to acquire Lev

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based digital marketing consultancy Lev is set to be acquired by a company in New Jersey. Financial terms of the deal with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: CTSH) are not being disclosed.

Cognizant says the acquisition will further expand its Salesforce practice. Lev helps businesses modernize their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

“In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organizations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities,” Greg Hyttenrauch, president of digital systems and technology for Cognizant, said in a news release. “(Lev) will expand Cognizant’s consulting capabilities to help marketers implement Marketing Cloud, personalize customer connections and, in turn, generate better leads.”

Hyttenrauch says the acquisition is Cognizant’s third cloud-related deal announced this year. Cognizant did not say whether any jobs would be affected by the deal.

In February 2019, Lev announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Arizona to Indianapolis. In January, the company said it planned to add more than 80 jobs this year.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter, pending customary closing conditions.