Inside INdiana Business

Proposed London-to-Indy flight scrapped

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A proposed flight between Indianapolis and London will not launch in 2022. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report British Airways confirmed the decision, though Indy could still be considered as a destination in the future.

British Airways had looked to use a slot at Heathrow Airport in London for an Indy flight. However, the airline was only awarded routes to Pittsburgh and Portland, Oregon, according to the IBJ.

A report published last month by United Kingdom-based Airport Coordination Limited, which helps coordinate flight routes for nearly 50 airports, including Heathrow, said the London-to-Indy flight was being considered.

Indianapolis International Airport has not commented on the decision. You can read the full story from the IBJ’s Mickey Shuey by clicking here.