Inside INdiana Business

Proposed London-to-Indy flight scrapped

(photo courtesy of British Airways)
by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A proposed flight between Indianapolis and London will not launch in 2022. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report British Airways confirmed the decision, though Indy could still be considered as a destination in the future.

British Airways had looked to use a slot at Heathrow Airport in London for an Indy flight. However, the airline was only awarded routes to Pittsburgh and Portland, Oregon, according to the IBJ.

A report published last month by United Kingdom-based Airport Coordination Limited, which helps coordinate flight routes for nearly 50 airports, including Heathrow, said the London-to-Indy flight was being considered.

Indianapolis International Airport has not commented on the decision. You can read the full story from the IBJ’s Mickey Shuey by clicking here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

National /

IU Health: Now at all-time high for COVID-19 patients under care

Vaccine Central /

CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus ‘test-to-stay’ policies

Coronavirus /

Indiana unemployment hits 21-year low

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.