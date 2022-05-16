Inside INdiana Business

ProTeam Tactical to open Merrillville location

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23.

ProTeam Tactical Performance was founded by former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jim Sorgi and former St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joey Vandever.

The company says the new, 6,000-square-foot facility will provide athletic-minded rehab solutions and performance services to firefighters, police officers and other tactical professionals.

“We’ve been able to help many first responders throughout Central Indiana and are incredibly excited about what this new space will let us accomplish when it comes to improving the quality of life for first responders in Northern Indiana,” Vandever said in written remarks.. “These professionals signed up to serve our community. They want to be active and out there instead of on the sidelines recovering. They choose to put their lives on the line for us. It’s an honor to work alongside them and give these heroes the quality of care they deserve.”

The northwest Indiana facility, located at 8279 Wright St in Merrillville, is ProTeam Tactical’s fifth location in Indiana.

Earlier this month, ProTeam Tactical unveiled its behavioral health platform, SHIELD. The platform allows users to self-evaluate depression, anxiety, PTSD, stress and other issues through questionnaires and then provides access to related resources.