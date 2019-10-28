Purdue Northwest partners with university in Vietnam

Purdue Northwest College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (CHESS) Dean Elaine Carey and several faculty members joined colleagues from around the world at an international humanities conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Provided Photo/Purdue University Northwest)

HAMMOND AND WESTVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue University Northwest’s College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences is embarking on a new partnership with a university in Vietnam. The university says the collaboration will focus on the development of mutually-beneficial programs as well as a student exchange program.

The agreement gained traction at International Conference on Innovations in the Social Sciences and Humanities at Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam earlier this month.

George Kacenga, executive director of Global Engagement for PNW, said the agreement lays the groundwork for future collaborations by the universities. “The opportunity for PNW students to study abroad builds the global mindset capacity sought after by employers in Northwest Indiana.”

Officials say collaborative research, a global mindset and greater study abroad opportunities are all benefits students will reap from the new partnership.