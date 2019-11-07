Regional Health Systems CEO Bob Krumwied to retire

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Merrillville-based Regional Health Systems has announced Robert “Bob” Krumwied, president and chief executive officer, will retire at the end of this year. The board of directors has named Bill Trowbridge, current president and chief executive officer of human service organization Paladin, Krumwied’s successor.

Krumwied served the company for 30 years and was instrumental in uniting Regional Mental Health Center with its subsidiary corporations including Geminus Corp., Lake Park Residential Center, The Leading Edge Clubhouse as Regional Health Systems.

Krumwied received the Distinguished Hoosier Award from Governor Robert Orr, and the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Evan Bayh.

Regional Health Systems will host a celebration of his work at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville on Friday.

“Bob’s commitment to build life-long resiliency for each individual we serve will resonate for generations to come. He spent his career striving for Hoosiers’ highest quality of care in mental health and substance use treatment, and advanced the Systems’ efforts in treating the whole person,” said Terry Quinn, chairman of the board of directors. “As a board, we are committed to carrying out his legacy for the betterment of Hoosiers.”