The Children’s Museum partners with Mattel and Barbie

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is partnering with Mattel Inc.(Nasdaq: MAT) to launch a new exhibit based on the popular doll, Barbie. Officials say the exhibit will highlight Barbie creator Ruth Handler and powerful women throughout history, showcase Barbie careers over the past 60 years and provide children and families a chance to explore over 15 career roles.

The exhibit will showcase the history of the Barbie doll and emphasize that regardless of gender, ethnicity or background, everyone can make the world a better place by doing work what excites us, challenges us and brings us fulfillment.

The exhibit will debut at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in May 2020 and run through Spring 2021. Following its time in Indy, it will begin a 5-year national tour.

This is the fourth time that The Children’s Museum has partnered with Mattel, previous joint exhibitions included celebrating the 50 year anniversary of Barbie, Barbie’s legacy through history and a traveling science-based Hot Wheels exhibit.