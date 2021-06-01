Inside INdiana Business

Two Indiana credit unions complete merger

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Indiana Members Credit Union says it has completed its merger of Members Choice Federal Credit Union of Bloomington.

The financial institutions say Choice Federal members have become IMCU members and will continue to be served at the branches in Bloomington.

IMCU President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Collier says the two credit unions have a common bond.

“We share a focus of providing consumers with resources to make confident decisions and plans for their financial future,” said Collier. “IMCU continues to be a great alternative to other financial institutions, offering competitive financial products, services and rates with a focus on supporting the communities we serve.”

IMCU says with Members Choice Federal Credit Union’s $17 million in assets, IMCU now has over $2.9 billion in assets.

The operation serves more than 140,000 members through 33 locations in central, southern and southwestern Indiana.