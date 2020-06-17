Visit Indiana lists top 20 drive-in theaters

Melody Drive-In Theater in Knox (photo courtesy of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Visit Indiana has released its newest #The20IN20 list. The ninth list in the organization’s series unveils 20 of the Hoosier state’s top drive-in movie theaters.

Visit Indiana’s The 20 IN 20: Sit Under the Stars at These Drive-In Theatres in Indiana list features the Auburn Garrett Drive-In in Garrett, the Tibbs Drive-In in Indianapolis, and the Tri Way Drive-In in Plymouth.

“The State of Indiana has the fourth largest number of drive-in theaters still in operation in America,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Indiana Office of Tourism Development.

The organization says drive-in theaters are making a comeback as Hoosiers search for ways to watch the latest flicks while social distancing amid the coronavirus. Visit Indiana says many of the state’s drive-in theaters are making changes to accommodate visitors.

“From parking cars at least six feet apart to pre-purchasing tickets to concession stand adjustments, theater owners are making changes to keep visitors safe and healthy,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

You can connect to the list by clicking here.