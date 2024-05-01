Irsay, Colts kick off Mental Health Awareness Month

The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off the month of May by "Kicking the Stigma," the team's campaign highlighting mental health and breaking down the stigma around mental illness. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Colts are pitching in to do their part.

The Irsay Family and the Colts are bringing back its mental health campaign “Kicking The Stigma.” It’s an effort to raise awareness about mental health and end the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

“To bring awareness to the stigma often associated with mental illnesses, especially the prevalence’s in Hoosiers here in our state, and also to give out money and funding to 501C3 organizations that focus on mental health throughout the state of Indiana,” said Brett Kramer, director for Kicking The Stigma.

Through grants and personal contributions by the Irsays, $30 million has been committed to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond.

Kramer says the money is going to the organizations of the state that are doing the work, day in and day out.

Fans can have an opportunity to help the cause. The Colts are selling merchandise with proceeds benefitting the “Kicking The Stigma” Action Grants.

Some items that fans can purchase include the “Not All Pain Can Be Seen” Hoodie, the “I Am Stronger Than My Darkest Days’” Tee, wristbands, pins, and tumblers. A link to that merchandise can be found here.

“All proceeds from these apparel sales go towards Kicking The Stigma,” Kramer said.

Multiple events will be held throughout May to raise awareness as well.

The first includes Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field. The Indians will offer all mental health professionals a $4 discount on tickets to the game by entering the code “KICK” before selecting their seats.

The Colts will take part in Mental Health Action Day on May 16, a day that encourages and empowers people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones, or their community.

Kramer says Kicking The Stigma holds a special place for the Colts organization.

“We really want to put our foot forward on creating positive change within our communities and the route that we like to do this is through mental health awareness,” Kramer said.

Kramer says the players also embrace the initiative. She goes on to say they’re wonderful ambassadors to the cause.

“They’re wonderful examples of how to be the top in their field and also be authentic and talk about these struggles as well,” Kramer said.

Hundreds of nonprofits, public agencies, and leaders globally are expected to come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action. Free resources, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for organizing events, are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us.

For more information on “Kicking the Stigma,” visit the Colts’ website.

