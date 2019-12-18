IU names search committee to replace athletics director

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University President Michael McRobbie has appointed a 14-member committee that will launch a nationwide search for a new director of intercollegiate athletics.

The move follows the announcement this week from Fred Glass that he will be stepping down from the position at the end of the current academic year.

Bill Stephan, IU vice president for government relations and economic engagement, will lead the search committee. Stephan has served as an IU vice president since 2001 and he has held many roles with IU including liaison to the board of trustees and head of public affairs, university relations, corporate partnerships, and marketing and communications.

McRobbie says Stephan is uniquely qualified to chair the committee, which will conduct a confidential search that will only be commented on when a decision is made.

“Bill Stephan has outstanding qualifications to lead this search, and I am very pleased he has agreed to do so,” McRobbie said. “He has nearly 20 years of experience serving at the most senior levels at IU, and he also knows the state extremely well and knows the passion that Hoosiers have for IU’s athletics teams.”

Also named to the committee were:

Carrie Docherty, chair of the IU Athletics Committee, and associate dean of academic affairs and professor in the School of Public Health-Bloomington.

Allison Jorden, member of the IU women’s soccer team, All-American women’s soccer player, Academic All-American and senior in the Kelley School of Business.

Ray Looze, head coach of IU men’s and women’s swimming.

Pat Miller, director emerita of the IU Foundation, former director of the IU Varsity Club and co-founder of Vera Bradley.

Teri Moren, IU women’s basketball coach.

Ned Pfau, member of the IU Foundation Board of Directors; director and former president of the IU Varsity Club; and president and CEO of Geo. Pfau’s Sons Co.

Cindy Simon Skjodt, member of the IU Foundation Board of Directors and chair of the Samerian Foundation Board.

Anthony Thompson, former All-American IU football player, member of the College Football Hall of Fame, and IU senior associate athletic director for engagement and sports performance.

Randall Tobias, former trustee and chair of the IU Board of Trustees; director emeritus, IU Foundation; former director of the Varsity Club; and former chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Co.

Mattie White, IU senior associate athletic director for academic services and excellence academy, and senior woman administrator.

James Wimbush, former chair of the IU Athletics Committee; vice president for diversity, equity and multicultural affairs; dean of The University Graduate School; and Johnson Chair for Diversity and Leadership at IU.

Todd Yeagley, IU head men’s soccer coach and former All-American IU men’s soccer player.

Kurt Zorn, faculty athletics representative, associate vice provost for undergraduate education and professor in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Longtime Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, who retires Jan. 2, will be a consultant to the committee.