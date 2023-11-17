Kid-ing with Kayla: New WinterFaire at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Kid-ing with Kayla: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis just launched its new WinterFaire experience and my son Allan is a huge fan.

WinterFaire is a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters, and hands-on activities.

Since it is indoors, no need for a big chunky sweater! I made that rookie mom mistake and regretted it. I joked about being hot in my report about our time at the museum.

As you can see from the report, Allan loved going down the big winter slide again and again. He was also thrilled to jump on pretend ice, virtually snowboard, throw fake snowballs at targets and play skeeball.

There was so much fun to be had at WinterFaire and it’s only a small portion of the Children’s Museum.

The event goes from Nov. 18, 2023–Feb. 11, 2024. Santa arrives on Nov. 24, collecting water from the frozen fountain to help power his sleigh and reindeer, gathering gifts from Artisan Square, and posing for photos with you! More details about dates and times coming soon.

