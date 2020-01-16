Knightstown to apply for makeover on new TV series

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – This Henry County town of 2,100 east of Indianapolis is submitting a proposal to get a complete makeover for free.

Creators of a new HGTV series to be called “Home Town Makeover” say it will renovate small towns.

Community outreach coordinator Kevin Richey and videographer Ben Houchins are creating a video and sending in photos of what can be renovated around Knightstown.

“We want people to experience small-town Midwest life that’s very inviting and very progressive, too,” Richey said.

To be considered for the series, small towns must have less than 40,000 people, homes with great architecture and a primary street that needs to be renovated.

Richey said Main Street, also U.S. 40, in the downtown area would qualify for improvements while preserving its history.

“These buildings are old. They’ve been around forever and they need help, too,” he said. “They not only need a roof or new windows or things like that, but they need some TLC (tender loving care).”

People hope to add more recreational space in front of the Academy Place Senior Facility, improve the downtown Public Square, and repair to nearby homes, churches and landmarks including the Knightstown Public Library. It’s been around since 1912.

Library Director Lisa Davis said the building needs updates for some patrons. “I can’t even imagine to begin to tell you how wonderful it would be and primarily to have that ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliance. Currently we can’t get these patrons in the library who would really like to use our library because we don’t have elevators, ramps and so forth.”

The deadline to be chosen for “Home Town Takeover” is Feb. 7.