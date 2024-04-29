Knox County business co-owner arrested for Voyeurism

EDWARDSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Bicknell man was arrested Monday morning after he was accused of recording a woman using a hidden camera in the restroom at Patriot Rescue and Safety in Knox County.

Indiana State Police say Dustin McCandless, 50, allegedly used a hidden video camera to record a woman using the restroom at Patriot Rescue and Safety located on Duke Energy property in Edwardsport.

McCandless is a co-owner of Patriot Rescue and Safety and is a contractor operating at Duke Energy — not employed by Duke Energy, a release said.

A search warrant was executed on March 6 by state police and seized numerous electronic items from the Patriot Rescue and Safety office.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s office filed criminal charges after reviewing evidence against McCandless and issued a warrant for his arrest.

At 11:03 a.m., McCandless turned himself in to the police and was arrested for voyeurism. He was taken to the Knox County Jail but has since been released after posting bond.