Kokomo police investigating shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person in serious condition.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, responded to the 900 block of East Jefferson Street of a reported robbery with shots fired at approximately 2:45 a.m.

After arriving on scene, they discovered 23-year-old Anthony Sutton in an upstairs bedroom. Sutton was suffering from gunshots wounds to his left leg.

Sutton, who is in serious condition, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say they learned there was a fight over a gun in that bedroom that resulted in the multiple gunshots.

Officers believe the shooting is the result of a drug deal that went bad or an attempted armed robbery.