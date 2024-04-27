LIVE UPDATES: Colts back on the clock in final day of NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active Friday night of trades up — and down — the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard had five picks to play entering into the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ballard started off Saturday drafting Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin’s center, in the fourth round at 117th overall. Bortolini joins a Colts offense that features another well-loved former Badger in running back Jonathan Taylor. Ballard also was a wide receiver for the Badgers.

Bortolini’s biggest asset will be his versatility. Among his 28 starts his senior year on the Badgers front line, he had 13 at center, eight at left guard, three at right guard, three at right tackle and one at tight end. Bortolini doesn’t care where on the Colts offensive line he gets to play. He just wants to be in the mix.

“I think right now I can be a versatile swing guy, whatever they need me to be,” Bortolini said. “I feel like anywhere on the interior, I’m very capable of playing and playing at a high level. Whatever they see as the long-term plan for me, I’m more than excited to be a part of, and I think I can really be a guy that finds a lot of long-term success and really solidify myself in one of those starting jobs — that I can do it and do it at a high level.”

The Colts will be on the clock three times in the fifth round and will have one pick in the seventh. Follow along to WISH-TV on air and online for the latest Colts news as the Draft continues.