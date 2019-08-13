Circus Superstar Bello Nock Shares Stories from the Big Top

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

World-Renowned Performed Bello Nock RETURNS to the Indiana State Fair!

Amber got a chance to catch up with the star of the show, himself, to see what makes this show different than prior years and asked the much-anticipated question – just HOW does Bello get his hair to stand up like that? We find out!

Indiana State Fair – Circus:
Located on the north side of the Fairgrounds, there will be 3 FREE shows per day showcasing a variety of world-famous performers, including Bello Nock, the International Circus Superstar! This will be a spectacular experience you won’t want to miss!
Daily: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM
Cost: FREE with paid State Fair Admission
Seating: First Come, First Serve

NEW! Skip the line and guarantee you and your family get seats with a $5 Fastpass – available for purchase daily at the circus tent

Bello Nock has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for his nail-biting high wire walk over a cruise ship. Nock brings his unique blend of endearing comedy and jaw-dropping daredevil stunts that makes him one of the most exciting live performers in the world today!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOOSIER LOTTERY

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!