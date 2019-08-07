Holiday World announces world’s first launched water coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT/WISH) – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari revealed plans for the world’s first launched water coaster Tuesday.

The new attraction, called Cheetah Chase, will also be the world’s first racing water coaster.

“We had to go with the first launched water coaster, and the first full-circuit racing coaster,” Leah Koch, Holiday World director of Communications said. “This thing has so many firsts, it’s kind of crazy, but it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s very new and innovative technology,” Matt Eckert, president of Holiday World said.

Cheetah Chase will be the park’s third water coaster, and totals more than 1,700 feet of track. It will stand 27-feet high and travel 20 mph.

“Looks like an awesome water coaster. I mean I’ve been on a couple water coasters, this one looks really cool with the dueling aspect,” coaster enthusiast Brad Stanton said.

Stanton came from Los Angeles to see the reveal.

Riders will experience a water-powered flat launch side-by-side before racing against their families toward the finish line.

Cheetah Chase will open in the summer of 2020.