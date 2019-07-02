School offers counseling after custodian dies in crash

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) – The head custodian of Alexandria Intermediate School died Monday night in a motorcycle crash in Madison County, and the district is making counselors available to students and staff on Wednesday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a reported crash about 9:45 p.m. at County Road 900 North and State Road 9 near the southern border of Alexandria.

Deputies said a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Rex Yeagy, 57, was headed north on State Road 9 when it lost control as it attempted to avoid colliding with a southbound 2011 Chevy Cruz in the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 900 North.

The motorcycle lost control, crashed and came to a rest northwest of the intersection.

The driver of Cruz, 27-year-old Emily Williams, was not injured.

Yeagy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Alexandria Community School Corp. said on Facebook that counselors with the district and from The Jane Pauley Community Health Center will be at the intermediate school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk with students and staff who may need help coping with the custodian’s death.