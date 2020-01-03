Home/Business, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/Launch Indy director steps down

Launch Indy director steps down

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The executive director of the Launch Indy coworking space has stepped down. Katie Birge, who had held the role since 2017, is succeeded by Drew Kincius.

Birge did not provide a reason for her departure. However, she did post a tweet on her final day at the coworking space.

In April, Birge was named the 2019 Community Champion of the Year at the TechPoint Mira Awards in Indianapolis. Birge spoke with Inside INdiana Business Host Gerry Dick after receiving the award.

Launch Indy opened in 2017 at The Union 525 in downtown Indianapolis. When plans for the coworking space were first announced in February of 2017, Launch Fishers founder John Wechsler said the space would serve as a regional bridge between the two cities.

