Learn about Fearless Faith MLK Day at The Garrison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day of discussion about faith, inspiration and vision, and it’s all in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nicole Young Starks and Fallon Fernandes, co-founders of Victorious By Design, talked about the upcoming Fearless Faith MLK Day 2020 Vision Fair that Ashley Brown, the Storm Track 8 chief meteorologist, will emcee.

Eventbrite says the event will run from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday at The Garrison, 6002 N. Post Road. A schedule of events is on Eventbrite.

Watch the video with this story to learn more about the event.