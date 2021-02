1 dead after south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A collision on the south side of Indianapolis has killed one person.

It happened just after midnight at Troy Avenue and Harding street.

According to police, a truck and car collided at the intersection.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to hospital for a blood draw, which is required by state law after a crash.

Officials believe speed could’ve been a factor in the crash.

There is no word on the truck driver’s condition.