1 killed in car crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side on Mooresville Road

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. A person died in a single-vehicle accident on Indianapolis' southwest side on the morning of Dec. 17, 2023. (Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been released yet.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Mooresville Road on a report of a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. That is in a rural area near West Newton and Camby.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the accident. Crash investigators are working to gather more information on what caused the crash.

This is the second fatal crash in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The first happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of 56th Street and Michigan Road on the northwest side. One person died at the scene of that accident.