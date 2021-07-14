Local

1 killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., officers in the area of the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive heard gunshots.

Once on the scene, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The events leading up to the deadly shooting are unclear at this time.

No suspect or victim information has been released.