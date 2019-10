INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Thursday morning, according to IMPD Dispatch

Crews responded to the area of East 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road just before 6:30 a.m for a person shot.

Police said that the victim is a woman.

The events leading up to the fatal shooting are unknown at this time.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

