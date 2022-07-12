Local

$10K award offered for info on missing father and 3 kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the search continues for Kyle Moorman and his three children, family members have announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that can help locate them.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

Kyle Moorman’s mother, Renee Moorman, confirmed that the $10,000 is funded through the family and the landlord of Kyle Moorman’s sister. $5,000 will come from the landlord, while the other $5,000 will come from the family.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.