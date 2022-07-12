I-Team 8

Father, 3 kids missing for 5th day; mom says, ‘He’s hurt somewhere’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fifth day in a row, the family of Kyle Moorman and his three small children spent their time searching for their loved ones.

“He did not fight this hard to get full custody of these babies for something to happen to them,” said Kyle’s mother, Natasha Hayes. “This is totally out of character. Something’s not right. Something’s wrong. I really feel in my gut. There’s something wrong with my baby. He’s hurt somewhere and he can’t get to us.”

Hayes says her son has been missing since Wednesday when he left to go to his brother’s house and plan to go fishing with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II. The disappearance was first shared by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday.

Hayes says he never made it to his brother’s house.

“His car is the key piece. We need this car found,” said Renee Moorman, also Kyle’s mother. “I’ve called him about every 3 minutes.”

They say Kyle’s phone has been dead for days. They have been asking the community to look out for Kyle’s car, a black 2009 Saab.

A report to police early Monday suggested the Moormans were spotted by an employee at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Whitestown, northwest of Indianapolis. However, I-Team 8 spoke to the family and was told the spotting was not their loved ones. The family says an IMPD detective reviewed all the details and confirmed the information.

No Amber Alert has been issued. Indiana State Poilce’s website says those alerts must meet these qualifications:

The child must be younger than 18 years.

The child must be believed to be abducted, and in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.

A request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

Enter the child into the Indiana Data and Communications System/National Crime Information Center with message key EME.

IMPD said Monday no new details have been received on the investigation, and at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was to call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.