14-year-old missing 8 days from Eaton not ‘assisted by anyone’

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — A boy who was found safe after being missing eight days appears to have acted on his own, Eaton police said Monday.

Scottie Morris was found safe Friday. He had last been seen at 8:30 p.m. March 16 in the town of about 1,500 residents that’s a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

“At this time there is no reason to believe that Scottie was assisted by anyone while he was gone, however this is still an open investigation,” the Eaton Police Department posted on Facebook shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

The boy was “cleared” of any medical concerns, the post adds.

Authorities have not said where Scottie was found.

The search for Scottie had included volunteers searching the area, police dogs checking around bridges, and Indiana State Police helicopters using infrared technology. On Thursday night, the community had a candlelight vigil for the boy. He had been the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert.

Eaton police say Monday’s post will be the final one on the case, which has been turned over to Indiana Department of Child Services.