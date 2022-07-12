Local

191st in Westfield back open after dump truck hits US 31 overpass

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department responded to a crash that involved a dump truck driver hitting an overpass.

Drivers were advised to avoid 191st Street under the southbound U.S. 31 overpass after a crash involving a dump truck happened around noon Tuesday. U.S. 31 remained closed at 3 p.m.

According to Chief Rob Gaylor, the driver of the truck received minor injuries. The fire chief did not identify who was involved in the crash or what caused the crash. The investigation was ongoing.

Photos from the Westfield Fire Department had the name of the truck company covered on the vehicle.

NOTE: The headline was corrected to show 191st Street is closed, not U.S. 31.

NOTE: The road was opened back up to the public at 4:21 p.m.