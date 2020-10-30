2 Indy homes built during Habitat for Humanity’s annual ‘Women Build’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New homes for Halloween. The Habitat for Humanity is helping two women close on their new houses on Friday and move in on Saturday.

More than 600 women helped build the houses in Indianapolis, including the two women moving into the homes. It was all part of the annual “Women Build” and while the pandemic delayed the construction process, this is a Halloween treat both women said is a dream come true.

For Quinna Humphrey, it’s hard to hold back the tears of joy.

“I just appreciate everybody that helped me to make my dream come true,” said Humphrey.

(Provided Photo/Habitat for Humanity – Women Build)

It is a dream and a feeling she and her new neighbor, Sandra Robinson, share.

“I am going to be in tears, in tears of happiness,” said Robinson.

That’s because these two have worked hard for this moment.

“We are at my new home,” said Robinson.

The two women learned to build their own homes through blood, sweat and tears.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” said Humphrey.

They did it with the help of only women.

“It’s all women and this year, we had more than 600 women be involved,” said Emily Kibling, the team captain for the Boss Babe Builders. “So, it is a lot of us putting in some sweat equity just to help these deserving women have homes they can move into.”

(Provided Photo/Habitat for Humanity – Women Build)

The houses were supposed to be finished in June, however, the pandemic slowed things down. Still, hundreds of women raised money, put in physical labor and changed lives. Volunteering their time, to finally get to this point.

“Just getting to see the joy that the women have and be here to help them make their home move-in ready is awesome,” said Kibling.

It’s leaving these women forever thankful.

“I am just grateful, so grateful. I can’t say it enough. Grateful,” said Robinson.

The two women are also forever changed and motived to make even more dreams come true.

“You have a dream, don’t give up on it and if I can do it, anybody can do it,” said Humphrey. “These women got together with everything and still made my dreams come true.”

These women are already planning to help with next year’s Women Build. Anyone wanting to volunteer or potentially become a recipient can learn more information here.