2 IndyGo buses involved in crash on near north side; 8 taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two IndyGo buses were involved in a crash on the city’s near north side Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 3500 block of Central Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

Eight people were transported to the hospital after suffering some bumps and bruises, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.