Local

2 killed, 4 injured in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were killed in a Friday morning crash in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 a.m., crews responded to State Road 32 in the area of 600 E and U.S. 421.

A teenage girl and the driver of the vehicle were killed in the crash. Four other people were transported to Riley Hospital at IU Health.

There were six people, all believed to be juveniles, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lawrence police said the situation originally began as a pursuit in Lawrence. Officers chased the vehicle west across Marion County.

However, it’s unclear why police were in pursuit of the vehicle. Police did say they were not in active pursuit at the time of the crash, having called off the pursuit somewhere in Marion County.