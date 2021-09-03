Local

2 killed, 4 injured in Boone County crash

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were killed in a Friday morning crash in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 a.m., crews responded to State Road 32 in the area of 600 E and U.S. 421.

A teenage girl and the driver of the vehicle were killed in the crash. Four other people were transported to Riley Hospital at IU Health.

There were six people, all believed to be juveniles, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lawrence police said the situation originally began as a pursuit in Lawrence. Officers chased the vehicle west across Marion County.

However, it’s unclear why police were in pursuit of the vehicle. Police did say they were not in active pursuit at the time of the crash, having called off the pursuit somewhere in Marion County.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Carmel HS cheerleaders on Daybreak

High School - The Zone /

Speedway commercial sweeping companies acquired

Inside INdiana Business /

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

Surf Broadband acquires Elkhart ISP

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image