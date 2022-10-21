Local

2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said.

At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Briergate Apartments on Freeman Drive. That’s near 30th Street and Post Road.

A boy tried to rob a man during an arranged cell phone sale, and at some point, there was gunfire, an officer at the scene tells News 8. Both the boy and the man were shot.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police found the wounded man at a Marathon gas station on Post Road, right around the corner from the apartment complex.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

Police did not say who was selling the phone and who was buying it.

The shooting was still under investigation and anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.