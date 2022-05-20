Local

2 SUVs overturn in crash, closing U.S. 31, 146th intersection in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH ) — A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 146th Street closed the intersection, according to Westfield Fire Department.

No was hurt in the crash, a dispatcher told News 8 by phone. Two adults were involved. The intersection had reopened by 4:40 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Westfield police could not be reached Friday to determine what led to the crash.

A tweet from Westfield Fire Department at 4 p.m. Friday showed at least two SUVs overturned in the middle of the intersection.