2019 Gen Con preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is the opening day for one of the largest conventions in downtown Indianapolis, and the largest event of its kind in North America.

Nearly 65,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Gen Con.

Kari Johll, also known as KJ from the radio, and she’s a contributor for Pet Pals TV as well as the host of the “Kinda Nerdy Girls” podcast, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She discussed some of the key things to be on the lookout for if you’re heading downtown this weekend and how those who are not hardcore gamers can have fun at the popular convention.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.