3-car crash on east side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was killed when a pickup truck crashed into two vehicles on the east side late Friday night.

The name and age of the man has not been shared yet.

Around 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of a crash.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a man driving a pickup truck, who was driving at a high speed southbound, ran a red light and crossed the center lane into the northbound lane of Keystone Avenue.

While driving in the wrong direction, the truck came up on two vehicles. Witnesses told officers that the two vehicles flashed their headlights at the truck before the three vehicles collided.

The driver of one of the northbound vehicles, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was last said to be in stable condition.

Investigators say officers attempted to catch up with the driver of the pickup truck after he fled the scene. He was apprehended in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, and taken to the hospital for blood work.

Officers say blood work is standard in a fatal crash.

The driver of the pickup was also driving on a suspended license.

Police are working to determine if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or who has video should call IMPD crash investigators at 317-327-6549, or can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).