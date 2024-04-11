5 evacuated from flooded homeless camp next to rising creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy rainfall in central Indiana created chaos for some drivers on Thursday.

One commuter, Rachel Tuttle, said, “It was a little tricky in my neighborhood due to some side flooding, but the main roads seemed pretty good.”

“I think some of the drainage ditches are not clear, filled with leaves or what not so they were really overflowing causing some issues,” Tuttle added.

In the intersection of 75th Street and Bindford Boulevard, the water on Thursday morning flooded a vehicle, and the people News 8 spokes with said they could barely see the top of the car.

On Thursday afternoon, five people were asked to evacuate a homeless camp along a rising Eagle Creek near the South Side landfill.

Also Thursday, on a portion of Hauge Road in Fishers, one of the city workers told News 8 that they had to close the street for about three hours due to high water.

At Fall Creek, water was high with fast rapids.

Commuters Debbie Arrington found a silver lining “It was wet, but I love the rain. It was cold. I love the temperature.”

On the afternoon of April 11, 2024, five people were asked to evacuate a homeless camp along a rising Eagle Creek near the South Side landfill in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

On the afternoon of April 11, 2024, five people were asked to evacuate a homeless camp along a rising Eagle Creek near the South Side landfill in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

On the afternoon of April 11, 2024, five people were asked to evacuate a homeless camp along a rising Eagle Creek near the South Side landfill in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

5 evacuated from flooded homeless camp next to rising creek A submerged vehicle in high water near 75th Street and Binfod Boulevard in Indianapolis (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher) 1 / 16 A submerged vehicle in high water near 75th Street and Binfod Boulevard in Indianapolis (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)