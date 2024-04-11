More showers and windy Friday, much warmer by this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a surefire thing that we’ve already had enough rain this month as some spots received over three inches of rain since Tuesday afternoon. We also need to account for areas that even got rain back on Monday.

We’re itching for some sort of dry time as we head into the weekend with temperatures expected to turn a lot warmer. Unfortunately, more rain chances are ahead next week too.

Thursday night: Scattered light showers will stay in place with winds expected to be quite breezy.

Lows will dip into the mid 40s. Wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH are expected at times.

Friday: More damp weather is set to occur to end the workweek with scattered showers for much of the day.

By the latter half of Friday, skies will start clearing out with rain slowly eroding.

It is also shaping up to be a windy day with northwesterly winds in central Indiana gusting up to 35-40 MPH at times. Even higher gusts of 45-50 MPH are expected in far northern Indiana, hence why a Wind Advisory will be in place there for much of the day.

Highs will struggle to warm into the upper 50s with areas northeast of Indy only getting into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: A nice weather turnaround is ahead entering the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and dry air will lead way to a much warmer Saturday. Highs look to rise all the way into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re even warmer and breezy Sunday with temperatures pushing closer to 80, but there will be the chance for spotty storms in the afternoon/nighttime hours. Monday could feature our first 80 degree day of 2024, and our warmest day this year is 77 from March 4th. This warmer air will also open the door for another series of rain and storm chances. The rain chance for Monday will be late in the day and isolated to scattered. Better rain chances arrive Tuesday and persisting through midweek next week. it is also worth mentioning there is now a risk for stronger storms Tuesday going into Wednesday. Stay tuned for more fine tune details as we get closer.