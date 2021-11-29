Local

7 hurt when SUV crashes into AT&T Store on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were hurt when an SUV on Monday afternoon drove into an AT&T Store at a strip mall on the city’s northwest side, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Pike Fire Department were called about 4 p.m. Monday to the AT&T Store at 4351 Lafayette Road. That’s at the intersection with Georgetown Road, near Lafayette Square Mall.

Six of the people injured were taken to area hospitals, and the other person hurt declined medical treatment at the scene, said James Michalisko, a division chief with Pike Township Fire Department.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Officer William Young, a spokesman for IMPD. He did not know whether the people hurt were customers or employees who were in the store.

Young said the SUV had initially been parked outside the building, and the driver left the scene after the crash. She was later apprehended at a next-door business.

Officer Samone Burris, a spokeswoman for IMPD, said investigators had not yet determined whether the crash was accidental or criminal.

Multiple 911 calls were made to dispatchers since it’s a busy area, Young said.