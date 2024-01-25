8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 26-28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. The city bustles with activities this weekend; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Date & Time: Friday, January 26, 10-11 a.m.

Additional Date: Friday, February 2, 10-11 a.m.

Location: Indiana State Museum

Price: $2.00

Description: “Str8 Up Frederick Douglass in Rhythm, Rap and Jazz” is a hip-hop exploration of the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass, featuring original content, music, and dance inspired by his words. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Date & Time: Friday, January 26

Additional Dates: Saturday, January 27; Sunday, January 28

Location: Indiana State Fairgrounds

Description: Explore home-related products and services at the vibrant Indianapolis Home Show.

Date: Friday, January 26

Additional Dates: Saturday, January 27; Sunday, January 28

Location: Various Restaurants Around Indianapolis

Description: Devour Indy Winterfest runs from January 22 to February 4, 2024, featuring over 100 restaurants with unique, value-priced menus. Explore eateries by location, cuisine type, price point, and ownership.

Date & Time: Friday, January 26, 7-10 p.m.

Location: 164 Steeples Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN

Price: $20

Description: The Tasting Society event series returns with a focus on showcasing Indiana’s fine craft beer and spirits in a unique and intimate setting. This event, set at the historic “1899” Venue in Central State Village, offers unlimited samples and pours from an impressive lineup of breweries and distilleries. Musical guest DJNicolasRage adds to the atmosphere, and food from The Big Easy is available. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Date & Time: Friday, January 26, 8-9 p.m.

Additional Dates: Saturday, January 27, 2-3 p.m.; Sunday, January 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University

Price: $36

Description: Experience Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. A landmark production of an American classic.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Indiana State Museum

Description: Join the Planet Party to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse. Explore eclipse phenomena, learn about our solar system, and create special viewing glasses. Admission fees apply.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 27, 9 p.m.

Location: Old National Centre

Price: $16

Description: Join the phenomenon of Emo Nite, featuring top-tier emo artists, curated playlists, and performances. Scene-friendly pop culture mavericks often participate, making it a night to remember.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 28, 3-4 p.m.

Location: Hilbert Circle Theatre

Price: Free

Description: Enjoy a memorable performance by The Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, featuring classic and modern pieces as well as works by women and living composers. Don’t miss the stunning finale showcasing young talents and parents.

Events

For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!

Contests

To win free tickets, click here!

IN the Community podcast

For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast: