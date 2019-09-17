8-week-old dies after medical emergency with babysitter

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 8-week-old baby died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency while with a babysitter, Indiana State Police said.

The baby was dropped off early Tuesday to a babysitter at a residence in Pennington Trailer Park, near U.S. 31 and Earlywood Drive, an ISP investigation revealed.

Officers with Franklin Police Department responded around 10:51 a.m. to a medical emergency at that residence and attempted lifesaving measures on the baby, who was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital and later declared deceased, ISP said.

The cause of death on Tuesday was not known, ISP said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were treating the incident as a death investigation and withholding the identity of the infant to allow extended family to be notified, ISP said.