Local

AES and Christel House Academy West complete energy efficiency project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana and Christel House Academy West announced on Wednesday the completion of an energy efficient project.

The energy-saving project took place over the summer when the school completed a major lighting upgrade.

The upgrade saved the charter school more than $26,000 in rebates and incentives and is projected to save the school more than $22,000 in annual energy and maintenance costs, AES Indiana said in a statement.

“It’s exciting for us to work with a community partner who values energy efficiency programs and can reinvest savings back into their mission, which is what Christel House Academy West has done,” said Mark Houdek, Manager Customer Programs, AES Indiana.

“Lighting is a critical end use in buildings and by making upgrades Christel House can save significantly on their future energy bills. That’s a win-win for the school, the environment, and our community.”

AES Indiana gave the check to Christel House Academy during a event Wednesday.