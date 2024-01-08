Allison Transmission announces tentative deal to avoid strike

Allison Transmission and United Auto Workers union Local 933 have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement. Terms of the deal have not been announced. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United Auto Workers Local 933 and Allison Transmission have reached a tentative deal for a new labor contract agreement.

The deal was reached around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Allison’s website, the deal has been endorsed by both International UAW and Local 933 leaders but has yet to be ratified by union members.

The tentative deal comes months after negotiations began for a contract.

Allison employees have been working under the terms of an expired collective bargaining agreement since Nov. 14.

Union members overwhelmingly rejected the company’s offer made on Dec. 1 as it did not meet the UAW’s core demands.

The union members on Wednesday threatened to strike if their demands weren’t met, saying that starting wages for core jobs in the company were “comparable to fast food workers.”

There have been no updates on the agreement from the UAW as of early Monday morning.

